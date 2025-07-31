Trump Eco Advisor: Trump Believes Tariffs Will Help Trade Talks With India

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett explained why President Donald Trump announced a 25% tariff on Indian goods starting August 1. Hassett said Trump is frustrated with India’s “closed market” and believes the tariffs will push New Delhi to cut prices, reconsider trade barriers, and even open its markets further. He suggested Indian firms might move production to the US and that negotiations could still lead to “very positive developments.” Hassett emphasized that Trump “drives hard bargains” but insists the US economy remains strong, with rising real incomes offsetting any price impact from the tariffs.