Trump Explodes At Reporter As Khashoggi, Saudi Ties Question Triggers Heated Clash

US President Donald Trump has stirred fresh controversy by defending Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman over the 2018 Jamal Khashoggi murder. Speaking at the White House, Trump claimed the crown prince “knew nothing” about the killing, contradicting the 2021 US intelligence report that said MBS had approved the operation. The crown prince reiterated that Saudi Arabia conducted a full investigation, calling the incident “painful.” This marks MBS’s first US visit since the assassination, which strained Washington–Riyadh ties. Watch the full report for key statements, political reactions, and what this means for US-Saudi relations. Don’t forget to like, comment, share, and subscribe for more global news updates.