Trump Faces Legal Heat As U.S. Judge Flags Criminal Contempt In Deportation Row

  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 18, 2025,
  • Updated Apr 18, 2025, 3:24 PM IST

In a major legal showdown, U.S. District Judge James Boasberg has ruled that there is ‘probable cause’ to hold the Trump administration in criminal contempt of court. The order comes after the administration allegedly violated a court directive halting deportation flights of over 200 Venezuelans, suspected gang members, under the Alien Enemies Act of 1798. Legal expert David Cole explains the serious implications — if the violation isn’t corrected, criminal prosecution may follow. President Trump, however, hit back, accusing the courts of being “out of control,” escalating tensions between the White House and judiciary. This is the closest any judge has come to criminally charging the administration since Trump’s return to office in January.

