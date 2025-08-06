Trump Hints At Action Against Russian Oil Buyers, Says Meeting With Russia Tomorrow

#WATCH: U.S. President Donald Trump has dropped another cryptic message on global trade and energy diplomacy. When asked if he would impose 100% tariffs on countries buying Russian energy — including China, Trump replied, “I never said a percentage… but we’ll be doing quite a bit of that.” He also revealed, “We have a meeting with Russia tomorrow.” The statement has sparked intense speculation about future US sanctions, back-channel diplomacy, and Trump’s unpredictable policy style. Will Trump target China next? Will Russia respond? With tensions escalating over energy politics, Trump’s words may reshape the global trade narrative. Watch now for the full quote and global implications.