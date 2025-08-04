Business Today
News
Trump Hints At ‘Dividend For Americans’ While Pledging To Slash U.S. Debt

  New Delhi,
  Aug 4, 2025,
  Updated Aug 4, 2025, 12:27 PM IST

Donald Trump is making waves again with his latest statement – promising to pay down U.S. debt while hinting at a potential “dividend” for middle- and lower-income Americans. He claims “hundreds of billions” are flowing into the country, taking credit for tariffs on China during his first term, and accusing Joe Biden of undoing his work. Trump says he couldn’t expand tariffs during COVID but now plans to bring in more revenue through tough trade measures. Is this a realistic economic plan or political theater?

