Trump Hosts Top Tech CEOs, $600B AI Investment Pledged | $15 Trillion Under A Roof!

U.S. President Donald Trump welcomed more than two dozen of Silicon Valley’s most powerful executives to a high-profile dinner in the White House Rose Garden. Among the guests were Mark Zuckerberg, Tim Cook, Sundar Pichai, Sergey Brin, Bill Gates, Satya Nadella, Sam Altman, and Lisa Su. Tech leaders lauded Trump’s pro-business policies, with Meta and peers pledging over $600 billion for U.S. data centers and AI innovation through 2028. Apple announced major manufacturing investments, while Google and AMD praised Washington’s AI stance. Oracle’s Safra Katz called Trump’s recognition of AI’s power “incredible.” The event highlighted a dramatic reset in Silicon Valley’s relationship with Trump, moving from past clashes to a more cooperative phase since his 2024 re-election.