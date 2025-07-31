Business Today
Trump: “India Has World’s Highest Tariffs – Talks Ongoing On Big Cuts”

  New Delhi,
  Jul 31, 2025,
  Updated Jul 31, 2025, 1:55 PM IST

US President Donald Trump has confirmed steep tariffs on India but stressed that negotiations are ongoing. While calling India “one of the highest tariff nations in the world,” Trump said New Delhi is now willing to cut duties “very substantially.” He linked the move to BRICS and America’s trade deficit but emphasized that talks with Prime Minister Modi’s government continue. Trump hinted that August 1 could be a key turning point for US‑India trade, leaving open the possibility of either a breakthrough deal or even tougher tariffs.

