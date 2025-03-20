scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
BT TV
Trump Luxury Commercial Project In Pune: A Game Changer For The City's Future

Feedback

Trump Luxury Commercial Project In Pune: A Game Changer For The City's Future

Ashish Jain, Managing Director of Kundan Spaces, shares insights on their partnership with Rebecca and their collaboration with Trump to bring luxury commercial real estate to Pune. With over 45 years of experience in the luxury residential segment, Kundan Spaces is now expanding into the luxury commercial sector, aiming to redefine the Pune skyline.

 

Ashish discusses Pune's transformation from being known as the "Oxford of the East" to a booming hub for industries like education, IT, and automobiles. He highlights the growing market potential of the city and explains why Trump’s iconic brand will be a perfect fit for Pune's dynamic future.

TAGS:

TOP VIDEOS

Advertisement