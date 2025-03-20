Trump Luxury Commercial Project In Pune: A Game Changer For The City's Future

Ashish Jain, Managing Director of Kundan Spaces, shares insights on their partnership with Rebecca and their collaboration with Trump to bring luxury commercial real estate to Pune. With over 45 years of experience in the luxury residential segment, Kundan Spaces is now expanding into the luxury commercial sector, aiming to redefine the Pune skyline.

Ashish discusses Pune's transformation from being known as the "Oxford of the East" to a booming hub for industries like education, IT, and automobiles. He highlights the growing market potential of the city and explains why Trump’s iconic brand will be a perfect fit for Pune's dynamic future.