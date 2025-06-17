Trump Mobile Launched: $499 Phone, US-Based Support | Telecom Market Disruption?

The Trump Organization has announced its entry into the mobile service market with Trump Mobile, launching a $499 smartphone and a $47/month plan offering telemedicine, roadside assistance, and global texting. Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and company execs revealed the service in New York, promising made-in-America phones and customer service based in St. Louis. But can this brand-new venture take on telecom giants like Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile? Watch the full report for key features, competitive challenges, and market impact.