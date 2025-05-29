Trump-Musk Bromance Ends: $160Bn Saver Elon Musk Leaves White House Role Over Budget Rift

Elon Musk’s stint as the Special Government Employee at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has officially ended—marking the dramatic end of a high-profile partnership with Donald Trump. Over his 130-day tenure, Musk helped save an estimated $160 billion by flagging federal overspending and inefficiencies. However, his exit comes just a day after publicly slamming Trump’s 'Big Beautiful Bill' in a CBS interview, calling it a “massive spending bill” that risks reversing DOGE’s progress. With Musk’s departure, has the Trump-Musk bromance finally broken down? Watch the full report.