Trump-Musk Bromance Ends: $160Bn Saver Elon Musk Leaves White House Role Over Budget Rift

  • New Delhi ,
  • May 29, 2025,
  • Updated May 29, 2025, 7:56 PM IST

 

Elon Musk’s stint as the Special Government Employee at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has officially ended—marking the dramatic end of a high-profile partnership with Donald Trump. Over his 130-day tenure, Musk helped save an estimated $160 billion by flagging federal overspending and inefficiencies. However, his exit comes just a day after publicly slamming Trump’s 'Big Beautiful Bill' in a CBS interview, calling it a “massive spending bill” that risks reversing DOGE’s progress. With Musk’s departure, has the Trump-Musk bromance finally broken down? Watch the full report.

