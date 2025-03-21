scorecardresearch
Trump-Musk Effect On Tesla: Protests, Vandalism & Threats

Tesla is facing its biggest crisis yet—not from competitors, but from politics. Once the darling of eco-conscious buyers, Tesla is now at the center of protests, vandalism, and boycotts, all linked to CEO Elon Musk’s growing ties with right-wing politics and Donald Trump. Across the U.S. and Europe, Tesla showrooms have been vandalized, Cybertrucks torched, and charging stations set on fire. Some call it a backlash against Musk’s political stance, while others see it as "domestic terrorism." With Tesla’s favourability among liberals plummeting, progressives are dumping their Teslas, and brands like BYD are gaining ground. Meanwhile, conservatives are rallying behind Musk—but will that be enough? Tesla’s stock is down 47% since Trump’s second term began, and sales have dipped for the first time in history. Can Tesla survive the political firestorm, or is Musk’s influence permanently reshaping the brand’s future?

