Trump ‘Not Happy’ With Russia’s Strike On Ukraine, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Says

  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 29, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 29, 2025, 12:19 PM IST

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Thursday that President Donald Trump was “not happy” after Russia launched overnight missile and drone strikes on Ukraine. The attack killed at least 15 people and damaged several buildings, including the British Council in Kyiv. Leavitt said Trump was not surprised by the escalation but expressed concern over the loss of lives and rising tensions. She confirmed that Trump will deliver an additional statement on the situation later on Thursday. Stay tuned for the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and Washington’s stance. Don’t forget to like, share, comment, and subscribe for more breaking world news.

