Trump On China: Tariffs Will Stay Unless Fair Trade Deal Happens

#WATCH | President Donald Trump doubled down on his tough stance against China and unfair trade practices globally. Speaking candidly, Trump said: “We’ve been ripped off by every country—friend and foe—for years. That ends now.” Trump warned that unless fair deals are reached, the U.S. will continue or raise tariffs, including potentially new ones on China. He noted: “We’re dealing with over 90 countries. If they don’t make a deal, we’ll set the tariff.” He also emphasized how tariff money is “pouring into the U.S.” and being used to reduce taxes. On a 145% tariff impact, Trump said it's still in place and hasn’t been lowered. Trade talks with China, he confirmed, are ongoing daily.