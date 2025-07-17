Business Today
Trump On Jerome Powell: He’s A Knucklehead, But No Plans Yet To Remove The US Federal Reserve

  New Delhi,
  Jul 17, 2025,
  Updated Jul 17, 2025, 11:44 AM IST

Donald Trump is once again taking aim at U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell — this time calling him a “knucklehead” and blaming him for wasting trillions in interest costs. In a fiery Oval Office interaction alongside Bahrain’s Crown Prince, Trump accused Powell of favouring Democrats, criticised a $3-bn Fed building project, and claimed the Fed Chair is doing a “lousy job.” Trump hinted he’ll replace Powell in 8 months and mocked the job itself as “one of the easiest in government.” As speculation swirls, Trump’s war with the Fed just got personal. Watch the full outburst and what it means for U.S. monetary policy.

