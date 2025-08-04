Trump Promises Huge Drug Price Cuts – Says ‘We’ll Pay The Lowest Price’

President Donald Trump is making big promises on drug prices – and they’re turning heads. Speaking about his “Favored Nations” policy, Trump says the U.S. will demand the same drug prices that countries in Europe and beyond get – and claims prices will drop by 1,200% to 1,400%! He argues Americans have been overcharged for decades while the rest of the world pays far less for identical medicines. Trump vows that within “two to three months,” Americans will see dramatic reductions. But can such steep cuts actually happen – or is this political grandstanding ahead of the 2025 race?.