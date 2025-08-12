Trump-Putin Alaska Meeting Sparks Global Reactions Amid Ukraine Peace Concerns

This Friday, US President Donald Trump meets Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska — a high-stakes diplomatic encounter with global implications. The meeting, announced by Trump on Truth Social, comes as the August 8 war-deal deadline with Ukraine lapses, leaving tensions high. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, European leaders, and global allies call for sanctions, a ceasefire, and no forced territorial changes. While Russia pushes for bilateral talks, concerns grow over potential concessions. From fluctuating Trump-Putin relations to tariffs on India, this meeting is under intense scrutiny. Will it bring genuine peace — or deepen divides?