Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
Trump-Putin Alaska Meeting Sparks Global Reactions Amid Ukraine Peace Concerns

Trump-Putin Alaska Meeting Sparks Global Reactions Amid Ukraine Peace Concerns

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 12, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 12, 2025, 2:22 PM IST

This Friday, US President Donald Trump meets Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska — a high-stakes diplomatic encounter with global implications. The meeting, announced by Trump on Truth Social, comes as the August 8 war-deal deadline with Ukraine lapses, leaving tensions high. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, European leaders, and global allies call for sanctions, a ceasefire, and no forced territorial changes. While Russia pushes for bilateral talks, concerns grow over potential concessions. From fluctuating Trump-Putin relations to tariffs on India, this meeting is under intense scrutiny. Will it bring genuine peace — or deepen divides?

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended