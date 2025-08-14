Business Today
Trump–Putin Alaska Summit: High-Stakes Talks Amid Ukraine War Tensions

  Aug 14, 2025,
  Updated Aug 14, 2025, 12:33 PM IST

In just 48 hours, US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet at Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage, Alaska — their first encounter in four years, and the first since the Ukraine war began. With tensions high, Trump calls it a “feel-out meeting” but vows to tell Putin, “You’ve got to end this war.” Absent from the table is Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy, who rejects any territorial concessions. While European leaders push for a deal on Kyiv’s terms, Russia’s demands remain unchanged. From sanctions pressure to tariffs on India for buying Russian oil, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Will this summit deliver peace — or another geopolitical deadlock?

