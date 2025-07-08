Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
Trump Ramps Up Tariff Tensions With 14 Countries, Says Deal With India Soon, Keeps Deadline Flexible

Trump Ramps Up Tariff Tensions With 14 Countries, Says Deal With India Soon, Keeps Deadline Flexible

Manvendra Singh Rajvanshi
Manvendra Singh Rajvanshi
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 8, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 8, 2025, 2:30 PM IST

Donald Trump has slapped steep tariffs on 14 countries — but India isn’t on the hit list… yet. As U.S.-India trade talks stall, Trump warns that a deal must happen or tariffs are next. India, meanwhile, is standing firm — refusing U.S. pressure on agriculture, dairy, and GM crops. At the BRICS Summit in Brazil, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled India’s counter-strategy: market diversification, infrastructure-driven growth, and structural reforms. As the Global South unites under BRICS, is Trump’s trade war backfiring?

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended