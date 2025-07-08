Trump Ramps Up Tariff Tensions With 14 Countries, Says Deal With India Soon, Keeps Deadline Flexible

Donald Trump has slapped steep tariffs on 14 countries — but India isn’t on the hit list… yet. As U.S.-India trade talks stall, Trump warns that a deal must happen or tariffs are next. India, meanwhile, is standing firm — refusing U.S. pressure on agriculture, dairy, and GM crops. At the BRICS Summit in Brazil, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled India’s counter-strategy: market diversification, infrastructure-driven growth, and structural reforms. As the Global South unites under BRICS, is Trump’s trade war backfiring?