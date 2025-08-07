Business Today
Trump Says Apple Is Back— Tim Cook Unveils $600 Billion US Investment

Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 7, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 7, 2025, 2:01 PM IST

In a rare joint appearance, Apple CEO Tim Cook and U.S. President Donald Trump shared the stage to announce a historic move: Apple’s total U.S. investment is now $600 billion. While Trump proudly declared, “Apple is coming back to America,” Tim Cook detailed Apple’s bold American manufacturing program, including AI server factories, 19 billion U.S.-made chips, rare-earth supply chains, and iPhone glass made in Kentucky. This isn’t just a corporate update—it’s a political and tech power play. Trump is framing it as a win for his “America First” agenda, while Cook is betting big on the U.S. innovation ecosystem. Is this the start of a new tech-nationalism wave?

