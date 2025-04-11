scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
BT TV
Trump Says He Wants Trade Deal With China Amid Market Jitters

Feedback

Trump Says He Wants Trade Deal With China Amid Market Jitters

In a surprising twist, U.S. President Donald Trump said he would "love" to strike a trade deal with China, easing tensions after days of escalating tariff threats. Speaking during a Cabinet meeting, Trump emphasized his willingness to negotiate while Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent noted progress in settling deals globally. The remarks come after Trump abruptly froze many of his newly imposed tariffs for 90 days—just 24 hours after implementation. Despite the temporary relief, markets remain volatile and global businesses are bracing for uncertainty ahead. With the EU preparing counter-tariffs and U.S.-China trade relations at a crossroads, all eyes are on the next move in this high-stakes economic chess game.

TAGS:

TOP VIDEOS

Advertisement