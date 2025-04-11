Trump Says He Wants Trade Deal With China Amid Market Jitters

In a surprising twist, U.S. President Donald Trump said he would "love" to strike a trade deal with China, easing tensions after days of escalating tariff threats. Speaking during a Cabinet meeting, Trump emphasized his willingness to negotiate while Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent noted progress in settling deals globally. The remarks come after Trump abruptly froze many of his newly imposed tariffs for 90 days—just 24 hours after implementation. Despite the temporary relief, markets remain volatile and global businesses are bracing for uncertainty ahead. With the EU preparing counter-tariffs and U.S.-China trade relations at a crossroads, all eyes are on the next move in this high-stakes economic chess game.