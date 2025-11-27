Business Today
Trump Sends Envoy To Moscow As Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks Hit ‘Final Stages’

  • New Delhi,
  • Nov 27, 2025,
  • Updated Nov 27, 2025, 12:29 PM IST

US President Donald Trump says “tremendous progress” has been made in the Russia-Ukraine peace talks, with only a few key points still unresolved. Trump has now directed his special envoy Steve Witkoff — and possibly Jared Kushner — to travel to Moscow next week to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin. He also revealed that Army Secretary Dan Driscoll will engage with the Ukrainian side as both nations work toward a new draft plan. Outstanding issues include territorial concessions, limiting Ukraine’s army size, and Kyiv stepping back from its NATO aspirations. While the US pushes for a deal, President Zelenskyy insists Ukraine must be fully involved in all security decisions. Meanwhile, Russia says some parts of the plan are promising, but many require deeper expert-level talks. Even as diplomacy intensifies, Russia launched a mass drone strike on Zaporizhzhia — injuring civilians and damaging buildings.

