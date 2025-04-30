Trump Signals Imminent India-U.S. Trade Deal Amid Positive Negotiation Progress

In a significant development, U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed optimism about finalising a trade agreement with India, stating that discussions are "coming along great" and hinting at a deal in the near future. This announcement follows recent meetings between Indian and U.S. officials in Washington, D.C., where both sides reported "positive progress" in their negotiations. ​India has shown a strong commitment to advancing the trade talks by reportedly proposing a "forward most-favoured-nation" clause, which would grant the U.S. any favourable trade terms India offers to future partners. The U.S. Treasury Secretary has also indicated that the two countries are "very close" to finalizing the trade deal, highlighting the advanced stage of the discussions.