Trump Signals Secondary Sanctions On Russia, Tariffs On India At 50%

  • New Delhi,
  • Sep 9, 2025,
  • Updated Sep 9, 2025, 12:17 PM IST

US President Donald Trump has signalled a tougher phase of sanctions on Russia, confirming secondary measures in response to Moscow’s intensified drone and missile strikes in Ukraine. Trump’s top aide Scott Bessent warned that joint US-EU sanctions could collapse the Russian economy. But India finds itself caught in the crossfire, facing a steep 50% tariff for buying Russian oil. Trump said he was “disappointed” with India’s purchases despite good ties with PM Modi. Meanwhile, Beijing has not faced similar penalties. Trump aides have gone further, branding India the “Maharaja of tariffs” and a “laundromat” for Kremlin oil. New sanctions could test India’s balancing act as it maintains that this “is not an era of war.”

