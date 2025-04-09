scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
BT TV
Trump Slams China With 104% Tariff | Currency War Heats Up

Feedback

Trump Slams China With 104% Tariff | Currency War Heats Up

U.S. President Donald Trump has once again stirred global headlines with his fiery comments on tariffs and China's economic tactics. In a sharp critique, Trump announced that a 104% tariff on China — calling it a justified response to years of being "ripped off" by other nations, including China, which he alleges has historically imposed tariffs as high as 125% on U.S. goods. But Trump didn't stop there. He accused Beijing of manipulating its currency to offset the impact of these tariffs, saying, "You're not supposed to do that, the game isn’t supposed to be played that way." He further warned that this strategy will ultimately backfire on China due to its heavy dependence on energy imports, while asserting that the U.S. is energy independent.

TAGS:

TOP VIDEOS

Advertisement