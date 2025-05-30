Trump Slams Court Over Tariffs | India-US Trade Deal Now In Final Lap

Donald Trump is fuming after a US trade court struck down his tariffs—only for an appeals court to reverse that order, putting the duties back in place. The Trump administration calls it a case of ‘judicial overreach’, accusing the courts of interfering with presidential powers. While the legal drama plays out, the US pushes ahead with key trade deals. India is in focus, with talks expected on June 5–6 and hopes of sealing an agreement before reciprocal tariffs kick in on July 9. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal was recently in Washington, and is now prepping for EU talks as well. With the courts, diplomats, and negotiators all in motion, this trade story is far from over.