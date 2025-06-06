Business Today
Trump Slams Elon Musk Over Tax Bill Opposition: “I’m Very Disappointed”

Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 6, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 6, 2025, 5:07 PM IST

President Donald Trump has publicly rebuked Elon Musk over the billionaire’s opposition to the “Big Beautiful Bill Act,” a cornerstone of Trump’s economic agenda. Trump, speaking alongside German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, accused Musk of being personally upset over EV tax credit cuts and hinted at a strained relationship. Musk, once a key Trump ally and head of the government cost-cutting campaign, responded online with sarcasm and criticism of wasteful spending in the bill. Despite their past alliance—and Musk’s $300 million boost to Trump’s 2024 campaign—the rift now seems undeniable.

