Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
Trump Slams Fed’s ‘Wasteful’ Renovation As Powell Pushes Back In Helmet Showdown

Trump Slams Fed’s ‘Wasteful’ Renovation As Powell Pushes Back In Helmet Showdown

Manvendra Singh Rajvanshi
Manvendra Singh Rajvanshi
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 25, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 25, 2025, 3:02 PM IST

It was hard hats, heat, and headlines as U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell clashed publicly over the spiralling cost of the Fed's Washington HQ renovation. Trump claimed the project ballooned to $3.1 billion — only to be corrected by Powell in real time. The President fired off his signature line, “I’d fire him,” referring to such cost overruns. Powell hit back, saying Trump added costs from a third building completed five years ago. With a rate-setting meeting just days away and political pressure mounting, the Fed’s independence is once again under fire. The rare confrontation reveals deepening tensions between the White House and America’s top monetary policymaker.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended