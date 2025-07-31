Trump Slaps 25% Tariff On India Amid Space Cooperation Cheers

Even as India and the US celebrated the success of a major joint space mission, President Donald Trump declared a trade war on India. In a Truth Social post, Trump announced a sweeping 25% tariff on all Indian goods starting August 1, calling India’s tariffs “among the highest in the world” and slamming its “obnoxious” trade barriers. He also linked the move to India’s Russian defence and energy purchases, warning of an additional “penalty.” The announcement shocked New Delhi, which had hoped for preferential treatment after lowering some duties and easing immigration rules. Despite tensions, the next round of trade talks is scheduled for late August — leaving hope for a preliminary deal.