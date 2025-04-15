Trump Targets China, EU On Tariffs | Hints At Exemptions For Auto Sector

President Donald Trump delivered fiery statements at the White House, taking sharp aim at China, the European Union, NATO, and major carmakers in a wide-ranging briefing on trade and tariffs. Trump suggested temporary relief for automakers as they shift manufacturing back to the U.S. but made clear: “We're going to get to greatness, or we're going to hurt our country badly.” He defended his hardline stance against China, blaming past U.S. leadership for losing “trillions of dollars” and said he didn’t fault President Xi or China itself — “they fleeced us because they could.” But it wasn’t just Beijing in his crosshairs. Trump accused the European Union of being formed to hurt the U.S. on trade and blasted Germany over the imbalance in auto exports: “There are no Chevrolets in Munich!” he exclaimed. On NATO, Trump doubled down on his claims of forcing allies to pay their dues: “If you don’t pay, we won’t protect you.” According to him, his tough talk brought in over $600 billion.