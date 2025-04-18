Business Today
Trump Targets Harvard: $53-Bn Endowment Under Fire | US Colleges & Antisemitism Row

Manvendra Singh Rajvanshi
Manvendra Singh Rajvanshi
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 18, 2025,
  • Updated Apr 18, 2025, 5:42 PM IST

Harvard University, the world's most prestigious college with a $53 billion endowment, is in the crosshairs of Donald Trump. In a dramatic escalation, the former U.S. President is mounting a three-pronged offensive targeting its federal grants, tax-exempt status and international student admissions. Why is Trump going after Harvard? What role does antisemitism on campus play in this face-off? And what happens to the endowment fund — larger than the GDP of 97 countries? We break it all down with facts, figures, and analysis which includes Harvard's funding breakdown, the power and restrictions of college endowments and what this means for U.S. higher education.

