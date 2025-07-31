Trump Targets India Over Tariffs – BRICS, Dollar & Trade Tensions Rise!

US President Donald Trump has dropped a bombshell – a 25% tariff and penalty on India, while openly questioning New Delhi’s trade practices and its role in BRICS. Calling Prime Minister Modi “a friend,” Trump accused India of having “one of the highest tariffs in the world” and warned of a bigger trade battle ahead. He also linked the issue to BRICS, calling it “an attack on the dollar” – and vowed the US “won’t let anyone attack the dollar.” With negotiations ongoing, Trump says “you’ll know by the end of this week” whether there’s a deal or a showdown.