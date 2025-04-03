scorecardresearch
Trump Tariffs | EU Promises Retaliation, Korea Prepares Emergency Measures

President Donald Trump's move to slap a 10% tariff on most goods imported to the United States, as well as much higher reciprocal tariffs on dozens of rivals and allies alike, threatens a global trade war. The sweeping penalties drew condemnation from world leaders now facing the end of decades of trade liberalization that have shaped the global order. China has promised counter-measures as has one of U.S.’ closest allies – the European Union. Japan and S Korea have called for further negotiations, vowing to support their industries most affected by higher import duties.

