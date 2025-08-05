Trump Tariffs Hurt Americans More, India Must Stay Strategic: MP Karti Chidambaram

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram breaks down the reality behind Trump’s fresh tariff threats against India. In a sharp critique, he says these tariffs aren’t a punishment on India—they’re a burden on American consumers and could backfire economically. More provocatively, he suggests that India may have misunderstood Trump’s political style due to a “cultural gap,” wrongly assuming that joint events equaled strategic bonding. Chidambaram urges calm, strategic thinking, and hard negotiation. His comments cut through the noise with a message of realism and caution in turbulent times. Watch the full breakdown of his statement and what it means for India-US ties.