Trump Tariffs: IMF Warns Of Economic Uncertainty, But Says No Recession In Sight

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva expressed that while U.S. President Donald Trump's push for sweeping tariffs is causing economic uncertainty and denting confidence, it is unlikely to trigger a near-term recession. Georgieva noted that the IMF does not see a dramatic impact from the tariffs yet, but they will slightly lower their economic outlook in the upcoming World Economic Outlook update. Despite these challenges, the IMF does not foresee a recession on the horizon.

