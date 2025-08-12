Trump Tariffs On Shrimp: India Eyes Domestic Market As Golden Opportunity

After the Trump administration’s latest tariff hike on Indian shrimp exports to the US — now as high as 50–60% — Maharashtra Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane is urging the country to “look inwards.” Calling it a “golden opportunity,” Rane says India’s domestic seafood market is strong enough to support farmers and fishermen, and that more local consumption can align with the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ vision. With $2 billion worth of shrimp exports to the US now facing severe disruption, stakeholders are exploring Europe, Vietnam, and — crucially — the vast untapped Indian market. Could this tariff shock trigger a seafood self-reliance wave? Here’s the full story.