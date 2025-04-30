Trump Team Slams Amazon, Cites Chinese Ties & Political Bias

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent addressed growing friction with Amazon and offered insight into the ongoing India-U.S. trade negotiations. Leavitt criticized Amazon’s plan to show Trump tariff costs as a “hostile and political act,” accusing the company of partnering with Chinese propaganda arms. Meanwhile, she praised India for having clear and posted tariffs—making trade negotiations easier than with other nations using hidden barriers. Secretary Bessent emphasized that deregulation and trade deals are central to the administration’s economic vision, claiming they’ve already improved purchasing power and will accelerate into Q4. With a potential India deal on the horizon and an aggressive push to “Buy American,” Trump’s trade doctrine continues to take shape.