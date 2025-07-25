Business Today
Trump Thanks Tulsi Gabbard For Exposing Obama’s Role In 2016 Election

  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 25, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 25, 2025, 2:47 PM IST

A political firestorm has erupted in Washington, DC as Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard released explosive documents implicating former President Barack Obama in alleged election interference. Lauded by Donald Trump as the “hottest one in the room,” Gabbard’s move comes amid swirling controversies — including renewed scrutiny over Jeffrey Epstein’s links to the White House. Critics call it a tactical pivot to regain favour with Trump after her Iran nuclear weapons testimony backfired. But the timing is suspicious. Is this a genuine revelation—or a distraction strategy? Dive into the political chaos shaking up the MAGA base and deepening the Trump-Obama divide.

