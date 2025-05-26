Trump Threatens 25% Tariff On iPhones | Apple’s India Plans Unshaken

iPhone wars just got political—again! U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a bold threat: Make iPhones in America or pay a 25% tariff. His Truth Social post targeted Apple CEO Tim Cook, demanding domestic manufacturing or hefty penalties. But Apple isn’t backing down. The tech giant is doubling down on India—with nearly 20% of global iPhones already made there, and iPhone 17 Pro models set to roll off Indian assembly lines alongside China for the first time ever. India’s NITI Aayog calls it a win-win, touting the country's cost advantage. Ironically, the U.S. has zero smartphone production — and building iPhones there could push prices past $3,000 per unit! So, is this classic Trump campaign showmanship—or the start of another tariff showdown?