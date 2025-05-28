Trump Tightens Grip On Foreign Students | Harvard Protests, Visa Freeze & Rising Tensions

As tensions grow between U.S. President Donald Trump and Harvard University, international students are facing a major setback. The Trump administration has paused all new student visa appointments at U.S. embassies worldwide. This move, paired with plans for stricter social media vetting, is seen as a response to recent pro-Palestine campus protests and concerns over political unrest. President Trump has also demanded a list of all international students enrolled at Harvard, sparking backlash on campuses. With nearly 30% of international students in the U.S. coming from India, Indian applicants will be the most affected. The freeze applies to Fall 2025 first-time applicants and those without scheduled interviews, with no timeline for resumption. Students can still apply online but must wait to schedule interviews. Uncertainty looms, and universities are advising affected students to consider deferrals and stay updated.