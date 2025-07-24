Business Today
Trump Unleashes Aggressive AI Plan To Beat China And Slash Regulation

Manvendra Singh Rajvanshi
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 24, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 24, 2025, 2:38 PM IST

Donald Trump has declared war — not on nations, but on red tape. In a sweeping AI policy announcement, the U.S. President unveiled executive orders to slash regulations, fast-track data centers, boost tech exports, and strip out "woke" AI systems from federal contracts. The plan aims to secure American AI dominance amid a growing tech rivalry with China. Critics call it a Big Tech wishlist, while Trump frames it as the next space race. From Nvidia to OpenAI, the stakes are global. Watch this power-packed report on Trump's vision to put America first in artificial intelligence.

