Trump Unleashes Aggressive AI Plan To Beat China And Slash Regulation

Donald Trump has declared war — not on nations, but on red tape. In a sweeping AI policy announcement, the U.S. President unveiled executive orders to slash regulations, fast-track data centers, boost tech exports, and strip out "woke" AI systems from federal contracts. The plan aims to secure American AI dominance amid a growing tech rivalry with China. Critics call it a Big Tech wishlist, while Trump frames it as the next space race. From Nvidia to OpenAI, the stakes are global. Watch this power-packed report on Trump's vision to put America first in artificial intelligence.