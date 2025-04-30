Business Today
Trump: U.S. Economy Will Boom With Tax & Regulation Cuts

  New Delhi,
  Apr 30, 2025,
  Updated Apr 30, 2025, 12:32 PM IST

In a wide-ranging statement, President Donald Trump praised Jeff Bezos for resolving a supply chain issue quickly and confirmed temporary tariff relief for carmakers unable to access certain parts. He stressed that this was a short-term measure—15% for one year, 10% the next—for a small portion of vehicle imports. Trump emphasized the economy is rebounding, billions in trade losses have been curbed, and that a “big, beautiful new deal” in Congress could become the largest tax and regulation cut package in U.S. history. He also hinted at an upcoming trade deal with India and confirmed ongoing communication with the Australian Prime Minister during their election period. Trump remains focused on pro-business reforms and global trade rebalancing.

