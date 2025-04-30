Business Today
Trump Vs China & Trade Policy: Boom Or Bust For America?

  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 30, 2025,
  • Updated Apr 30, 2025, 12:21 PM IST

On his 100th day back in office, U.S. President Donald Trump defended his tough tariff policy, insisting it won’t drive up inflation. In a heated exchange with ABC’s Terry Moran, Trump claimed fuel and grocery prices have dropped and said China "deserved" the 145% tariffs, arguing they were “ripping us off.” Despite growing economic concern, Trump dismissed fears of price hikes and recession, hinting that China might “eat” the tariffs. Meanwhile, he announced credits for U.S. automakers and revealed plans to strike 90 trade deals in 90 days. Is Trump’s bold trade strategy a masterstroke or a looming risk? Watch this breakdown of the interview and its global economic implications.

 

Courtesy: ABC News

TAGS:
