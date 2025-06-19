Business Today
Trump Vs Khamenei: War Of Words Escalates Into Missiles, Myths, And A New Front

  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 19, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 19, 2025, 12:27 PM IST

In a fiery escalation, U.S. President Donald Trump publicly warned Iran’s Supreme Leader of dire consequences, even hinting at his elimination. But instead of backing down, Ayatollah Khamenei responded with symbolic defiance—declaring “The Battle Begins” on social media and invoking the historic Battle of Khaybar. As Israeli missiles reportedly struck Lavizan—the Tehran neighborhood where Khamenei is rumored to be hiding—the war of words is fast turning into a war on the ground. Trump’s claim that Israel has “complete control” over Iranian skies has only hardened Iran’s resolve. With Iran drawing religious and historic parallels, and Israel pushing forward with targeted strikes, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Will Trump join the war effort? Could this trigger a larger regional conflict in West Asia? This report brings you the latest in this dangerous power play between Washington, Tehran, and Tel Aviv.

