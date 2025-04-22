Trump Wants America And India To Grow: Vance Praises India’s Confidence And Future Focus

U.S. Vice President JD Vance announced that America and India have officially finalized the terms of reference for trade negotiations. He emphasized that this step is crucial in realizing the vision of President Trump and Prime Minister Modi, paving the way for a final trade deal between the nations. Vance highlighted the importance of fair trade partnerships based on shared national interests, stressing that the U.S. seeks to engage with countries that value their history, culture, and heritage. He also praised President Trump’s consistent stance on supporting fair trade deals and recognizing the value of national heritage in shaping future agreements.