Trump Wants Coke Sweeter With Cane Sugar, But Will It Make Americans Healthier?

Is President Trump really taking on Big Sugar? In a move that's left corn farmers fuming, Trump reportedly wants Coca-Cola to ditch high-fructose corn syrup for cane sugar—just like Coke sold in Mexico or India. But nutritionists argue: sugar is sugar. Trump's own health secretary, RFK Jr., is pushing for stricter dietary guidelines amid soaring U.S. obesity levels. Meanwhile, Trump—who drinks up to 12 Diet Cokes a day—still consumes artificial sweeteners flagged by the WHO. So, is this a health crusade or just a flavor flip? Coke hasn’t commented—but America is buzzing. Watch this space.