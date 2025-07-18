Business Today
Trump Wants Coke Sweeter With Cane Sugar, But Will It Make Americans Healthier?

Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 18, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 18, 2025, 11:42 AM IST

Is President Trump really taking on Big Sugar? In a move that's left corn farmers fuming, Trump reportedly wants Coca-Cola to ditch high-fructose corn syrup for cane sugar—just like Coke sold in Mexico or India. But nutritionists argue: sugar is sugar. Trump's own health secretary, RFK Jr., is pushing for stricter dietary guidelines amid soaring U.S. obesity levels. Meanwhile, Trump—who drinks up to 12 Diet Cokes a day—still consumes artificial sweeteners flagged by the WHO. So, is this a health crusade or just a flavor flip? Coke hasn’t commented—but America is buzzing. Watch this space.

TAGS:
