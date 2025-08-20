Business Today
News
bt tv
Trump, Zelenskyy And Putin: Ceasefire, Arms Deal & Territorial Concessions

Trump, Zelenskyy And Putin: Ceasefire, Arms Deal & Territorial Concessions

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi ,
  • Aug 20, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 20, 2025, 11:25 AM IST

 

Seven months into Donald Trump’s presidency, the world is still adapting to his unpredictable deal-making style. At the White House, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy turned up in a suit — a symbolic shift from his earlier defiance — as he thanked Trump for peace efforts. Talks touched on ceasefire demands, security guarantees, and a possible $90 billion US arms deal for Ukraine. In a dramatic twist, Trump phoned Vladimir Putin during negotiations, later announcing plans for direct Putin–Zelenskyy talks, followed by a trilateral including himself. While European leaders backed Ukraine, questions remain: will territorial concessions be the price for peace? Watch the full breakdown of this high-stakes meeting shaping the future of the war.

TAGS:
0
