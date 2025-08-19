Trump–Zelenskyy Full Meeting: White House Confrontation On Ukraine, Aid & Peace

Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 19, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 19, 2025, 2:44 PM IST

On August 18, the White House turned into a stage for high-stakes diplomacy. U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sat down for a 26-minute Oval Office meeting that blended sharp words, political theater, and hints of fragile peace. Just six months ago, Trump reprimanded Zelenskyy for “disrespect” and accused him of “gambling with World War.” This time, Zelenskyy returned in a formal suit, signaling a strategic reset in both optics and tone. But beyond appearances, critical questions remain: Will Washington back Kyiv with more aid? Can Trump and Zelenskyy find common ground on a peace deal? Watch the full uncut exchange that could reshape U.S.–Ukraine relations in 2025.

