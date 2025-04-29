Business Today
Trump's 100 Days: Bold Moves, Declining Approval, And Nationwide Protests

  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 29, 2025,
  • Updated Apr 29, 2025, 1:28 PM IST

100 days into his second term, President Donald Trump is doubling down on bold — and divisive — decisions. From cutting government spending and battling immigration to proposing radical ideas like renaming the Gulf of Mexico and annexing Greenland, Trump has stayed true to his disruptive brand of leadership. But the numbers tell a different story — his approval ratings have dropped to 40%, with surveys painting a mixed picture of public sentiment. Supporters are in a wait-and-watch mode, businesses are feeling the tariff pinch, and protests are growing across campuses and cities. As America grapples with Trump 2.0, the world watches closely.

