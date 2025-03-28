scorecardresearch
NEWS

Trump’s 25% Auto Tariff: Opportunity Or Crisis For India?

U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to impose a 25% tariff on vehicle imports has sent shockwaves through the global auto industry. While Indian automakers may see minimal impact, the country’s $6.8 billion auto components sector is bracing for potential disruptions. Tata Motors is the only major Indian player exporting vehicles to the U.S. through its Jaguar Land Rover operations in the U.K. However, the bigger concern is for Indian auto parts manufacturers, including Sona Comstar, Bharat Forge, Motherson Group, TVS Holdings, and JK Fenner, who supply critical components to the U.S. market. But amidst the uncertainty, there’s a silver lining. Since Trump’s tariffs also apply to countries with free trade agreements with the U.S., Indian exporters believe this could level the playing field and open up new business opportunities. Meanwhile, Indian stock markets remain volatile, but analysts expect better sales growth and earnings to drive a market rebound soon.

