Business Today
Trump’s 25% Auto Tariff Shakes Global Markets – Tesla, BYD, And The Shifting EV Landscape

Donald Trump has fired his biggest trade weapon yet, signing an executive order imposing a 25% tariff on auto imports. Global markets and the auto industry reacted with shock as stocks tumbled. While Trump claims the move will boost US manufacturing, analysts warn of major disruptions. Meanwhile, Tesla faces new challenges as Chinese automaker BYD overtakes it in global EV sales. In a strategic move, Tesla eyes Saudi Arabia to expand its market. Will Trump’s tariff shake up the auto industry for better or worse? Watch the full analysis.

